Withdrawal Of  N17 billion From Access, Zenith Bank, 2 Others In 3 Days By Gov. Okorocha:  Imo PDP  Raises Alarm

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State has alleged that Governor Rochas Okorocha withdrew N17 Billion for his personal use in a space of 3 days.

The state PDP Chairman, Mr Charles Ezekwem, made the revelation on Saturday in Owerri, the state capital, during a press conference.

According to the party, the withdrawals were made between Tuesday, March 12, 2019 and Thursday, March 14, 2019 from Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank, The Punch reports

The party said,“In the last two days alone, Governor Okorocha and his cronies transferred ownership and re-registered more than 150 government vehicles to individuals.

Government property including furniture and electronics in Government House, Owerri, are being moved out to Ogboko, Ideato South, the governor’s country home.“About 300 uninstalled transformers have been moved to the governor’s home in Ogboko.

”It further alleged that there was an ongoing mass employment and back-dating of employment with a view to creating problems for the incoming government.“We are also aware of the rampant issuance of Certificates of Occupancy to family members and friends of the Okorocha family”, the party said.