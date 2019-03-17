Nigerian Army Approve Postings And Appointments Of Senior Officers

The Nigerian Army yesterday, Saturday the 16th of March 2019, released the postings and appointments of some of its senior officers.

A statement issued on Saturday by Colonel Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, NA Headquarters Abuja stated that the affected oficers, include, Major General HO Otiki who has been posted to 8 Division as General Officer Commanding, Major General SO Olabanji the erstwhile General Officer Commanding 8 Division has been posted to Infantry Corps Centre and appointed as Commander Infantry Corps, Brigadier General HI Bature from 34 Brigade to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command as Director Examinations, while Brigadier General TO Olowomeye from Headquarters 33 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director Civil Military Affairs .

Similarly, Brigadier General BA Mohammed from 23 Brigade to Martin Luther Agwai International Peace Keeping Centre and appointed Deputy Commandant, Brigadier General UM Bello from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command to 63 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General MT Durowaiye from Directorate of Army Transformation and Innovation to 33 Brigade and appointed Commander.

Others affected by this development are - Brigadier General SB Kumapayi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Headquarters 14 Brigade as Commander, Brigadier General NM Jega from Headquarters 2 Brigade to 9 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General KO Aligbe from 16 Brigade to Defence Headquarters as Director Liaison and Brigadier General AK Ibrahim from 14 Brigade to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Deputy Director Veteran Affairs Department Retired Officers' Cell and Brigadier General GTO Ajetunmobi from Headquarters Command Army Records to 31 Brigade as Commander.

Accordingly, Brigadier General OG Onubogu from Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans to Headquarters 16 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General OM Bello from Nigerian Army Resource Center to Headquarters 6 Brigade and appointed Chief of Staff, while Brigadier General ZL Abubakar from National Defence College to 32 Brigade and appointed Commander and Brigadier General AA Orukotan from Nigerian Army Resource Center to Headquarters Command Army Records and appointed Chief of Staff among others.