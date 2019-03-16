President Buhari’s Chief Security Officer Replaced By DSS

The Department of State Services has removed Bashir Abubakar as President Buhari’s Chief Security Officer and has been immediately replaced with Idris Kazeem Ahmed.

According to reports, Abubakar will be proceeding on strategic course at the National Defence University (Fadena), Buenos Aires, Argentina. Security source said DSS authorities had directed that the changes should take immediate effect.

It was further reported that the Administrative Officer of the Presidential Villa, Abubakar Maikano, had also been directed to stand in, any time the new CSO is not available. This is the second time Buhari’s CSO will be replaced since his assumption of office in May 2015.

His first CSO, Abdulrahman Mani, was removed in July 2015 and was replaced with Abubakar who nwas said to have become a one-man cabal that had become too powerful to the detriment of the interest of the Buhari’s Presidency.