No plan to return half salary in Osun

Olawale Oyegbade, Osogbo

Osun State government has said that it was not true that the the workers in the state would be earning half salary as introduced by the past administration.

The Supervisor, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Bolarinwa said Governor Gboyega Oyetola would not return to half salary and advised workers and the entire people of Osun State to disregard the rumour.

Baderinwa said the opposition political party fabricated the lies to incite the civil servants against the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola on payment of salary.

"The government is not unaware of the rumour being spread by the lazy opposition members on the false and imaginary return of modulated salary payment to the workers of the state.

" The rumoured return of modulated salary remains a rumour and there is no iota of truth in it", he said.