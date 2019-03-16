CAI4SR takes free eye test to Sabo to mark World Glaucoma Week

No viewer than 100 women and men at Sabo in Osogbo, Osun state capital have benefited from free eye test organised to mark this year edition of World Glaucoma Week.

The free eye test was organized by Osun Eye Health Committee in partnership with Seeing is Believing (SIB) and the Community Advancement Initiative for Self-Reliance (CAI4SR).

The residents of Sabo, particularly the women trooped out in large number for the exercise and the beneficiaries were tested and given drugs while some of them were referred to the State Hospital, Asubiaro Osogbo for further treatment.

The Programme Coordinator of CAI4SR, Mrs Eni Ayeni told The Nigerian Voice that the event was aimed at curbing the further spread of glaucoma by testing people so as to treat them on time.

The Seriki Hausawa in Osun State, Alhaji Muhammed Lawal Gomina said the beneficiaries of the free eye test and treatment were very happy. He commended the organizers for choosing Sabo for the gesture.