"INEC was fair to all parties in Ebonyi"- Makwe

The House of Representatives member elect for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constitutency, Ebonyi State, Engr Livinus Makwe has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the smooth conduct of elections in Ebonyi state.

Makwe who was issued the Certificate of Return for the election by the electoral body on Thursday in Abuja said the electoral body was fair to all political parties in the state during the election.

Makwe had defeated candidates of other parties to emerge victorious during last month's Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The incoming Lawmaker also congratulated the State Governor, David Umahi on his victory during the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

He said the governor's election was not surprising as the governor has performed beyond expectation by carrying out monumental developmental projects in all the 13 local government areas in the state.

“There is no part of the state that has not felt the impact of the governor in one form or the other. The governor's infrastructural Transformation in the areas of road construction, education, health, agriculture, electricity, human empowerment and capacity building, etc is second to none in the country today”.

“The governor's achievement is more remarkable when one considers the fact that the state receives one of the least allocations from the federal treasury. So, Ebonyi people had no choice but to use their votes to tell him to continue the transformation of the state”, he said.

He noted that the total victory recorded by the PDP in Ebonyi state, by winning all the National and State House of Assembly seats declared so far is a testament to the governor's political sagacity and prowess and the acceptance of PDP as the only relevant political party in the state

The House of Representative Member-elect also promised to cooperate fully with the governor in moving the state forward.

Mr Makwe was full of thanks to his constituents for electing him with landslide votes and promised not to disappoint them.

“I promised during the campaign to attract more federal presence to the area and that I will pursue with doggedness once I am sworn in”.

“I will also work assiduously to ensure that my constituency is no longer marginalised in employment into federal government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs as has been the case in the past”, he added.