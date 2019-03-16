TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Former Director General of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) Loses Wife

Mrs Temitope Ekpenyong Ita, wife of former Director General of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), Mr. Ita Ekpenyong, is dead.

A statement issued yesterday by her son, Mr Ekpenyong Ita (Jnr), said she died on March 13.

Mrs. Ekpenyong, who died after a brief illness, was a staff of the Corporate Affairs Commission Abuja.

The statement reads: “With total humility and submission to the will of God Almighty, we regret to announce the untimely demise of our dearly beloved wife, mother, sister and daughter, Mrs Temitope Ekpenyong Ita, wife of the former Director-General of the State Security Service, Mr Ekpenyong Ita CFR, mni, on March 13, 2019 in Abuja after a brief illness.

“Mrs Ita, a lawyer, was until her death, a staff of the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja.

“She is survived by her husband, children, aged father, brothers, sisters and other relatives. Burial arrangement will be announced by the family.”


