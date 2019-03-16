Buhari Is poorer than in 2015 - VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night said that President Muhammadu Buhari was probably poorer than when he was elected in 2015.

Osinbajo spoke during a dinner in honour of volunteers who canvassed for votes for the APC during the campaigns for this year’s general election, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said “When I looked at his assets declaration form, I was checking it in 2015, I said to him, “Mr President, I am so much richer than you, it is an embarrassment.”

“He said, “I am only a soldier, you are a big lawyer so you should have more money than me.”

“I can tell you that he is perhaps; even poorer than he was in 2015 when I saw his declaration of assets form.”

He also urged Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress in the March 23 supplementary elections.

The supplementary elections will take place in six states of Nigeria where the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared last Saturday’s gubernatorial election inconclusive.

He said “We are still not done with the elections.

“On the 23rd of March, we still have some outstanding states and as you know we are re-running in about six states.

“And all of the efforts we need to put into those six states, we still need to do.

“We can’t afford to slack off and say the job is done; we still have some things to do.”