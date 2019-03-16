Biafra Nations Youth League BNYL, Ndigbo Attends Debe Ojukwu's Burial

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has paid their last respect to the first son of Late Biafra Legend , Chief Barr Debe Odumegwu Ojukwu who was laid to rest yesterday.

Debe, a retired Police Deputy Superintendent was given full police burial complements, including gun salutes and parades.

National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard described Debe as a great man who continued his father's cause and achieved a lot within his short time on earth.

Online BBS TV displays events at the burial ceremony yesterday.