NJC Invites Opposition Coalition Cupp Spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere to Testify against Buhari's Illegally Appointed Acting CJN Tomorrow. 

...Buhari’s govt security forces commence manhunt for CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere to stop his appearance at NJC tomorrow, his village and Abuja Homes invaded.

...Ikenga vows to appear at NJC sitting with more indicting documents against the acting CJN Tomorrow.

The fate of the embattled Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN Tanko Mohammed will soon be known as the NJC commences the final leg of their investigative hearing against the embattled CJN with an invitation to the Opposition Coalition CUPP Spokesman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who doubles as the National Chairman of APP party to appear and defend his indicting petition against the Acting CJN which have been found to be meritorious hence the invitation by the NJC for the renowned Political and constitutional activist to appear before the NJC to testify and defend the weighty allegations against the Acting CJN who is unfit for the sacred office Buhari awarded to him.

The Opposition Voice, despite last minute moves to arrest him on trumped up charges to abort his appearance at the Panel tomorrow with this evening’s invasion of his Owerri Home and Abuja CBN quarters apartment have vowed to storm the scheduled sitting tomorrow in company of over 20 volunteer activist lawyers and will shock the Nation with the release of additional documents showing the forgery committed by the Acting CJN.

Barr. ANDERSON ELO

LEAD LAWYER