Nigerian Army Sets Up Committee To Investigate Alleged Election Misconduct Involvement

The Nigerian Army has set up a nine-man committee, headed by Maj.-Gen. T.A. Gagariga, to probe complaints of misconduct levelled against its personnel during the just concluded general elections.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the army on Friday, Col. Sagir Musa, other members of the committee are Brig.-Gen. J.M. Ali, Brig.-Gen. G.O. Adeshina, and Brig.-Gen. M.A. Obari.

Musa said that Col. A.T. Bitiyong, Col. A. Tanko and Col. W.A. Bakare will also serve as members, while Lt.-Col. P.A.J. Ebuk would serve as the committee’s Secretary.

He said the committee had been inaugurated by the Chief of Administration Maj.-Gen. K.A.Y. Isiyaku, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, and had begun work.

Musa quoted the army chief as having admonished the nine-man committee to carry out its duties objectively, fairly and transparently.

He said the committee’s terms of reference are to thoroughly investigate the activities, actions and/or inactions of personnel in all states that alleged one infraction/wrong doing or the other.

It is also to collate and thoroughly analyse all reports to determine the veracity of the allegations, including the alleged assassination attempt on Rivers State Governor, Nysom Wike.

The other terms of reference, he said were circumstances that led to the death of Lt. Kurmi and serious injuries to an officer and some soldiers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred at Abonema in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the state during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 23.

The army spokesman said that the committee was further mandated to visit all states, where issues had been raised about the conduct of army personnel during and after the elections.

The committee is expected to submit its report on or before March 31.

(NAN)