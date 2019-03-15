Uche Nwosu’s Court threat, a tortoise story – Chief Njoku

A social crusader and political observer, Chief Gabriel Njoku has likened Uche Nwosu’s threat to challenge Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha in the election tribunal to the story of tortoise who was asked to answer for an allegation somewhere, the tortoise requested for them to let him match down some grasses to enable observers know that he was not removed without resistance.

Speaking to journalists recently, Chief Njoku stated that Uche Nwosu and his father-in-law should know by now that their time is up and that darkness cannot rule over light. Chief Njoku went further to opine that Uche Nwosu’s claim that Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha victory was faulty, described such claims by Nwosu as claim of a drowning and a frustrated man who is now afraid of face the law over the illegal loots he made and that of his father in-law.

Chief Njoku also posited that Uche Nwosu’s claims of election fraud is a case of “Kettle calling pot black” as it was evidently clear that his results from Ideato South, Ohaji Egbema, Ideato North, Njaba, Nwangele, Nkwere etc are all fraudulent obtained results. He therefore warned him to thread softly to avoid falling into trouble with the people who are already angry over the atrocities and the looting of Imo treasury by the government he worked for, he asserted.