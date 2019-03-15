BOLANLE AMBODE CONDOLES WITH FAMILIES OF LATE PUPILS

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has described the collapsed building which claimed the lives some school pupils at ita-faaji area of the state, as a very sad incident, praying for the repose of their souls.

She lamented that it was most unfortunate that young pupils in the course of education should meet such a tragic fate.

According to her, "As a mother I feel pained and sad that little pupils in the course of education should meet such a tragic fate".

Mrs.Ambode who is currently out of the country, noted that sad occurrence like this could be prevented, if property developers adhered strictly to building code and integrity, stressing that lives were too precious to sacrifice for economic gains.

She prayed that God would comfort the families of the deceased children, bring quick recovery for the injured and prevent a recurrence of such fatal tragedy.

Signed

Folashade Kadiri (Mrs)

Asst Director/ Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor, Lagos State

14th March, 2019

