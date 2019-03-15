DELTA GOVERNORSHIP POLLS: Ogboru Accused Of Causing APC's Defeat

Although, the governorship election in Delta state has come and gone, it left its mark with the opposition, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members.

A group known as the Coalition of Delta APC Support Groups, laid the blame on the governorship candidate of the party in the just concluded election, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, alleging that despite financial resources made available to him, he failed woefully.

Addressing the press Monday in Asaba, Prince Daniel Ekiugbo, lamented the traumatizing and shameful manner the party lost to the People's Democratic Party (PDP), despite the enormous support and opportunities provided by Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, the National chairman of the party.

Said he: "We are indeed saddened by the unfortunate loss of the gubernatorial election in Delta State, where Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru was the party's (APC) candidate to the People's Democratic Party, PDP. We were not surprised at the outcome of the Saturday gubernatorial election in Delta State, as the stage for failure has since last year been set when Chief Great Ogboru who just joined the party took the destructive decision to hijack the party in display of desperation! Unfortunately, working with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, they were able to hoodwink and secure the undeserved backing of our National chairman Comrade Adams Oshiohmole and the National Working Committee of the party".

Prince Ekiugbo, who is the coordinator, Niger Delta Consolidation Forum, said: "It was disheartening to see that after they have achieved their objectives which ended up factionalizing the party, they made no efforts to unite the party by stooping to conquer. And worst still, inspite of commendable efforts by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to unite the party in the state ahead of the elections, Chief Ogboru still didn't seize the opportunity to reach out to the Ogodo/Emerhor side to procure peace and unity".

The group also accused him of either pushing aside or completely ignoring other key stakeholders particularly the Delta north leader, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, Engr. Victor Ochei, Prof. Pat Utomi, Mrs Marian Ali, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, "thereby unwittingly conceding the whole of Delta north to Okowa right from the get go! In the south district, Ogboru neither cultivated in key person nor did he have any persons, nor plans to win, while at home in his Delta central district, he naively believed he would win 100% without making any efforts to unite the party in central for such task", Ekiugbo regretted.