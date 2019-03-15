Aftermat of Lagos School Building Collapse: Mother Commits Suicide

After Losing Two Children

A mother, who lost her two children in the recent Lagos school building collapse, has committed suicide after she received the news of the death of her children.

According to Sahara Reporters, the traumatized woman who gave birth to the two children, who were between the ages of six and four, through Caesarean Section (CS), is said to have bought a bottle of insecticide called ‘Sniper’ and drank all of it. “NOBODY KNEW WHAT SHE WANTED TO DO WITH THE SNIPER. BUT A FEW MINUTES LATER WE SAW THE BOTTLE BESIDE HER WHERE SHE WAS SLEEPING. BY THE TIME PEOPLE GOT THERE SHE WAS ALREADY DEAD,” A NEIGHBOUR, WHO CRAVED ANONYMITY, SAID. Sympathisers thronged their house to condole with the husband and family members.

Meanwhile, a mother, Yetunde, whose son was injured, has been too traumatised by the sight of the boy lying critically on the hospital bed, that she has not sat down for over nine hours.

She was seen moving from one corner of the Lagos Island General Hospital to the other in search of the prescribed drugs and other things demanded by the doctors.

The boy survived the injuries and his two legs are in Plaster of Paris (POP)