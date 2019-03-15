AEDC Declares State of Emergency in Bosso

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company ( AEDC) has declared a state of emergency on electricity in Bosso local government area of Niger state. This follows the incessant fire accidents caused by electrical surge which has claimed many lives in the communities.

The AEDC Regional Manager, Engineer Usman Musa Usman stated this during a public campaign on electrical safety in Bosso local government of Niger state.He said the declaration of state of emergency is to ensure the protection of the residents.“A state of emergency will be declared in Bosso local government area. These surges, domestic accidents, electrical accidents that are happening is as a result of lack of protection.“We will go from house to house to ensure that there is adequate protection in each house. We will ensure that each house will have protection from electrical accidents.”

This declaration is coming after a recent fire incident attributed to have been caused by electrical surge which resulted in death of a pregnant woman and her two children.Speaking on the incident, Usman said that investigation is ongoing adding that at the end of the investigation, AEDC will be directed on what to do.

In his address, the representative of the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) , Engineer Henry Egwu advocated for the safe use of electricity stressing that, “our product which is electricity is not meant to kill people but to satisfy people. ”He urged the people to ensure that they get good cables in wiring their houses stressing on them to practice the safety practices they have been taught.

“We want you to use the electrical appliances in your homes in the safe and right way. Do not overload your sockets, do not buy fake cables,do not leave naked wires lying around.”

” Get competent and qualified people to do your electricals. Teach the younger ones the safe and right ways to operate electricals at home.”