World Kidney Day: Former Delta Health commissioner, Azinge identifies prevention to kidney disease

As part of effort to mark 2019 World Kidney Day, former Delta State Commissioner for Health and a renowned medical consultant in Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, Dr. Nicholas Azinge has identified regular checks, avoid smoking, regular exercise and intake of water regularly as prevention to kidney disease.

Dr. Nicholas Azinge made this known in Oghara, the host community of the Delta State Teaching Hospital while addressing journalists during a road walk to mark the 2019 World Kidney Day in Delsuth with the theme 'Kidney disease , everyone everywhere' explained that Kidney is a very important component of human body that should not be played with; advised that regular intake of water help to put the kidney in good shape.

Head of Department, renal unit of the institution, Dr. Mrs. Ogochukwu Okoye led group of the institution nephrologists on a road walk to major streets and roads in Oghara to sensitize members of the public on how to take care of the kidney and dangers of self medications on kidney related issues.

Dr. Azinge stressed the need for people to observe their weight while engaging in regular exercise to avoid obesity which is caused by excess intake of sugary, protenious and juck food, identifying regular exercise, little intake of energy and sugary food as solutions to obesity.

Earlier as part of activities lined up for the event, Delsuth renal unit of the institution organized a football competition between Team Oghara and Team Delsuth football club, where Team Oghara lashed Team Delsuth 4:1.

Former Delta State Commissioner of Health and renowned medical consultant, Dr. Nicholas Azinge while declaring the football competition open stated that football is a way of uniting people, charged the institution and it's host community to be united to enable the hospital render its medical services effectively, just as he commended Oghara community for their peaceful disposition.

He also used the occasion to congratulate Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa over his landaland victory in the just concluded governorship election in the State; assured Deltans of better days ahead with Okowa as governor. He added.