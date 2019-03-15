PHOTO Report:: CIBN executives visit Keystone Bank management for a stakeholder engagement session

The CIBN executives visited Keystone Bank mmanagement for a stakeholder engagement session. Below is a photo of the event.

L-R: Registrar/CEO, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Seye Awojobi; Group Managing Director/CEO, Keystone Bank Limited, Dr. Obeahon Ohiwerei; President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr. Uche Olowu and Group Deputy Managing Director, Keystone Bank Limited, Abubakar Sule, during a courtesy visit by the CIBN executives to Keystone Bank headquarters to discuss key industry issues of interest to the institute and the bank, recently.