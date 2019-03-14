INEC Will Finally Present Certificate Of Returns To Me - Gov. Rochas Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will still present him with his Certificate of Return.

Okorocha stated this while addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday. According to the Governor, the electoral body was planning something special, to present him with his certificate.

“Maybe INEC wants to organise a special programme for me to hand over the certificate to me but clearly, I’ve won and it was a peaceful election,” he said.

INEC had on Tuesday released a list of members of the 9th National Assembly members, elected during the February 23 elections.

The electoral body had announced that it would present certificates of return to them on Thursday, but exempted Governor Okorocha’s name, alleging that the returning officer was made to declare him winner of the election “under duress”.