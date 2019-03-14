Delta Police Swoop On Robbery Gang, Arrests Suspected Member

A gang of armed robbery syndicate torrorizing Ughelli, Warri and Udu have been apprehended by the police.

The police said the arrest was effected following a tip off which made a team of anti-robbery squad led by their commander SP Masoyi Dadi on the 6th of March 2019.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, in a press release made available to newsmen Thursday in Asaba, "the police busted a syndicate of armed robbery gang terrorizing, Ughelli, Warri and Udu environs by tracking down a member of the syndicate, through one of the Nokia phone robbed from a victim".

The suspect, who was arrested with a pump action gun with seven cartridges, gave his name as Emmanuel Patrick from Sagbama Local Government of Bayelsa State, 32 years of age

The police said the suspect, through discreet investigation confessed to the crime as well as gave the names of members of his gang.

"He admitted partaking in three armed robbery operations at Uvwie, Ughelli and Udu. He has led the police to the gangs armory where two (2) other pump action guns, four (4) double barrel guns, one (1) single barrel gun, one (1) Air gun, two hundred and seventy four (274) cartridges, two (2) bullet proofs and four (4) bullet kolder were recovered. The gang’s armourer identified himself as Udenmba Ndu Ben, ‘m’ aged 80 yrs, who hails from Eskusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, and he has also been arrested. He also confessed to the crime.

"He admitted being in charge of servicing of the gangs arms and also supply them with ammunitions. The armourer (suspect) said he does not manufacture guns, but repairs, buys and sells arms and ammunitions.

The team is intensifying effort towards arresting the other fleeing gang members.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, has commended the team, saying the arrest of the gang is a warning signal to all criminals that there is no safe haven for them as no stone will be left unturned to ensure that all criminals in any guise are brought to book .

He vowed to employ every available security apparatus to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminalities while assuring Deltans of his commitment to their safety and security.