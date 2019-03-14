Beyond Our Cries

Time marches on. We may stop the clock or put its hand back in order to give the false impression of a slow or fast or stationary state; yet, it marches on just the same. Nigeria is undoubtedly moving on in a state of abysmal where there is total flagrant disobedience to the rule of law. Unfortunately, the people at the helm of affairs are either passively or actively supporting this ignoble show which would destroy the very nation we seek to rebuild.

There is a popular maxim that when the foundation is allowed to be crooked, every superstructure erected on it is bound to be crooked too. This is exactly the case with Nigeria and we are inundated to right the wrongs and make things work beyond the pace of ours pretentious progress. We were informed of the callousness of some persons yesterday with the sad news of the murder of innocent schoolchildren in Lagos as a result of insincerity on the part of the government. It is no gainsaying that yesterday's incidence could have been averted if those that are in charge had taken the right of demolishing the building after it had been marked for demolition. Alas, we had to sacrifice our children to please the callousness of some persons at the corridors of power.

It is heartbreaking that people choose to act against the provisions of the law to satisfy their selfish interests without considering the evil their action poses against humanity. No doubt, our value system has really eroded. Beyond prayers, one can only hope those involved in this broad-day murder of innocent schoolchildren are brought to face the wrath of the law while justice is served appropriately. This, is the only way the dead can be appeased.

