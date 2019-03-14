Kano Police Apprehend 3 For PVCs Buying. Debunks Rumour Of CP's Transfer

The Kano State Police Command has dismissed rumours that the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Wakili has been transferred.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, described the rumour as the ‘handiwork of mischief makers.’ He urged members of the public to ignore the rumour.

Haruna stressed that the command would not be distracted by such rumours, adding that already, police personnel had arrested three persons suspected of buying permanent voter cards (PVCs) from illegible voters in areas earmarked for the rerun governorship election.

Haruna said that the suspects, Sa’adatu Isma’il, 39, of Brigade Quarters, Kano, and Halima Abba, 55, of Tal’udu Quarters, were arrested on Tuesday at about 8:00pm based on information that they were purchasing PVCs from voters at Gama Quarters in Nasarawa Local Government area of the state.

“The suspects bought the PVCs each at the sum of N5,000 and above, eight PVCs were recovered from them with the cash sum of 10,000,” Haruna said.

He also said that on March 13, at about 10:00 a.m, one Mukhtar Shu’aibu of Dandishe Quarters, Kano, was also arrested for buying PVCs within the area.

“He confessed to have purchased two PVCs at the sum of N3,000 each,” the police spokesman stated.

Haruna also said that on March 13 at about 10:00 a.m., two more suspects were arrested at Gama Quarters, Kano, moving about with a view to buy PVCs, adding that they were rescued from a mob, who were about to lynch them.

He called on the people of the state to legally understand that buying and selling of Permanent Voter Cards is an offence Punishable under the Electoral Act.

“Any person found to be engaging in the act should be promptly reported to the nearest Police station for arrest, investigation and prosecution accordingly,” NAN quoted him as saying.