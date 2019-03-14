Late Chief Debe Ojukwu's burial holds tomorrow as BNYL Leader Honours Late Ojukwu's son

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL have honoured late first son of Biafra warlord, Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Chief Debe Odumegwu Ojukwu who died on November 1st, 2018. His remains is due to be committed to the mother earth tomorrow, 15th march 2019 at his Obiuno village, Umudim Nnewi North, Anambra State. The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, represented by its National Leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard paid tribute to Debe yesterday.

