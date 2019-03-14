Democratic Writers Lauds Inec, Political Parties And Security Agencies.

The Democratic Writers Association of Nigeria (DWAN) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the national leadership of Prof. Mahmoud Yakub, security agencies and the electorate in the country for their conduct during last Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

National Coordinator of the organization in the country, Mr. Wole Adedoyin gave the commendation on Tuesday in a media chat in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Adedoyin said that the security agencies displayed high level of expertise and non-partisanship during and after the general elections. Also for providing a level playing ground for all political parties in the just concluded presidential, national assembly, state house of assembly and governorship elections in the country.

Furthermore, DWAN lauded the 91 registered political parties for participating in the general elections and INEC for provision of electoral materials and deployment of security personnel to all the polling units added credible value to the electoral process.

Adedoyin finally urged INEC to start strategizing and preparing for the next general elections and improve on the mistakes discovered during the just concluded general elections.