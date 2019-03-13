Former Delta SSG, Macaulay Celebrates Okowa's Victory In Style

Amid music blare from loud speakers, fire works for over 15 minutes graced the skyline of Asaba, Delta State capital, when former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay hosted a party to celebrate the electoral victory of incumbent and governor-elect of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Every rudiment of entertainment ticked present in the party; drinks of all assortment, minced and tender meat, music of several genres, small talk between guests, fickle jokes here and there to fill faces with smiles, serious gyrations to the beats and fireworks of such timber, equal to an artillery bombardment. It was all fanfare.

The party which held at the Asaba residence of Comrade Macaulay, enjoyed the attendance of top government functionaries, political big wigs, elder statesmen, captains of industries, ladies of substance as well as gentlemen.

Macaulay while interacting with journalists, commended Deltans for giving their trust to a Governor who knows the value of trust even as he described the victory as victory for every Deltan.

He said, "I thank the electorate. It is a victory for the common Deltans. Okowa I know wants to reach out to everybody. I pray he gets people around him who are ready to advance his position."

The veteran labour leader, also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being fair in the Gubernatorial polls unlike the Presidential which he described as a far cry from fairness.

Others who spoke at the event included; former Commissioner for Lands, Sir Patrick Ferife, Special Adviser to Delta State Governor, Chief Edwin Uzor, Chief Paul Odhomor, Prof. Samuel Aghalino, Sir Mathias Eto, Hon. Mike Ogwah, described Deltans as lucky people for having Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as their governor.

They congratulated Governor Okowa on his victory as well as members of the National Assembly and State parliament under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scaled through the polls.

Principal Secretary to Delta State Governor, Mr Hilary Ogegbunem, Chief Lawrence Oshegbu, Commissioner for Youth, Hon. Karo Ilolo, Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, Comrade Mike Akpobire, Mr Eugene Uzum among others too numerous to mention.