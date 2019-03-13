Biafra Nations Youth League, (BNYL) Leader Speaks On Okorocha's Downfall, Advises Ihedioha (Video)

The National Leader of Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard have stated that the people of Imo State did not vote PDP but voted for the candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The BNYL Leader said that the people of the State resisted the Lagos type of politics where one man is lord over the all people. He stated that the outgoing Governor of Imo State wanted Uche Nwosu because he married his daughter. The BNYL leader advised the Governor-Elect, Emeka Ihedioha to consider the interest of the people of the State first before his family and political interest.

Watch Video

