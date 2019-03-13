22 persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building

Many primary school pupils are feared dead on Wednesday after a three-storeyed building at Ita Faji, Lagos Island, collapsed around 10am.

Latest reports indicate that not less than 22 persons i have been rescued from the huge debris of the collapsed building.

A report in PUNCH quoting a resident of the area, Prince Adams, said no fewer than 10 pupils had been removed from the rubble so far.

Adams spoke on the phone.

22 persons have been rescued from the three-storey building that collapsed at Ita Faji, on Lagos Island on Wednesday.

According to the report by the newspaper, at least 10 primary-school pupils are trapped inside a building which collapsed in central Lagos on Wednesday, a rescuer said.

“At least 10 children” are inside the building and are “thought to be alive,” said the rescuer, who gave his name as Derin.

The three-storeyed building, which housed a primary school on its last floor collapsed around 10am.

Emergency services are on the ground to ensure the rescue of victims.

See tweet from Lagos State Rapid Response Squad on rescue activities: