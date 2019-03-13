Kudos To Inec For A Successful & Credible 2019 General Elections So Far

A notable civil society organization, the Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) has given thumbs up to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for it's successful and credible conduct of the 2019 general elections so far, even in the face of orchestrated and sinister campaign of blackmail and calumny, as well as threats and physical assault which resulted in injuries, psychological trauma and deaths of the electoral body personnel while discharging their constitutional responsibility.

CPPM acknowledged the responsibility, resoluteness, impartiality and professionalism of the electoral body in upholding the sanctity and credibility of our elections by refusing to succumb to threats of intimidation and blackmail in its declarations on elections that do not comply with provisions of the constitution, electoral act and its guidelines. For this act of responsibility, we salute the courage and tenacity of INEC in keeping faith with our laws which is non negotiable.

According to group, "While we recognize but are saddened by some of the hitches recorded in terms of attempts to undermine the credibility of the 2019 general elections by criminals in some parts of the country through violence that has resulted in the general elections not been outrightly concluded in view of the inconclusiveness and suspension of the process in some states of the federation in line with provisions of our laws and INEC guidelines, we commend INEC for a job well done so far and urge it to remain focused on ensuring the credibility of the ballot box in the conduct of the outstanding rerun, by-elections as well as the completion of the collation of results and the process where it has been temporarily suspended".

The group also gave high commendation to Nigerians who trooped out to the polling stations in the various states on election day in an orderly and peaceful manner to exercise their franchise and have helped deepened our democracy by their acts of patriotism and call to duty.

CPPM applauded the security agencies for their professionalism, diligence, patriotism, resilience, impartiality and restraint in the face of provocations and attacks by political thugs and miscreants which resulted in injuries and death to its personnel. The unquantifiable role of the security agencies in keeping the peace during the elections, contributed in no small way to ensuring the success and credibility of the elections conducted so far, even though, we are conscious of the attempts from certain quarters to bring the image of the security agencies to public disrepute by allegations of their interference in the elections which ought to be substantiated in view of the alledged clothing of thugs and miscreants in military camouflage or else, it's an exercise in futility.

The local and international observers were commended for their professionalism, impartiality and alertness on the conduct of the elections which kept all the stakeholders on their toes even in the face of intimidation and threats to life and contributed in no small measure to the success and credibility of the elections.

The local and international media were as well congratulated for their professionalism and impartially in their reportage and coverage that have helped deepened Nigeria's democracy.

However again, the Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM), condemns in strong terms the irresponsibility, undemocratic and threats to the sanctity of the ballot box antics of some of the political parties, who have criminally continued to incite and raise unsubstantiated allegations, claims and counter claims against INEC and the security agencies without facts.

On a final note, as Nigerians and the rest of the world look forward to the conclusiveness of the 2019 general elections with the rerun and by-election on the 23rd of March, 2019 as announced, CPPM calls on INEC, the security agencies, the voters and the political parties in those states where the elections are going to hold, to play by the rules in order to sustain the credibility that we have achieved by the success recorded so far, we cannot afford to go lower.

Signed

Nelson Ekujumi,

National Coordinator,

Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM).