Ambassador Of The United Arab Emirate Visits Coas

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirate (UAE) to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Fahad Obaid Mohammad Altaffag paid a visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai yesterday, the 12th of March 2019, at his office in Army Headquarters Abuja.

The ambassador thanked the COAS for the warm reception accorded him despite numerous schedules.

According to him "I am here to again familiarise myself with the Army Headquarters under your purposeful leadership and to see/explore areas for further collaboration for the mutual benefits of our countries and our armies".

In his remarks at the occasion, the COAS, on behalf of all the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, thanked the ambassador and the good people of the Emirate for the visit and assured him of the NA willingness to continue partnering with the UAE especially in the areas of military training, military hardware/ equipment, NA Aviation and Counter terrorism as well as collaboration/ investment in the silent revolution going on in agriculture through the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches and Nigerian Army Welfare Guarantee Limited for the benefits of both nations/armies.

Principal Staff Officers in army Headquarters attended the event.

Colonel SAGIR MUSA

Acting Director Army Public Relations

12th March 2019