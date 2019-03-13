Troops Neutralize Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno...capture Gun Truck, Arms

The dogged troops of 152 Battalion successfully crushed some members of the Boko Haram Terrorists ( BHTs) when they attempted to infiltrate their location yesterday, 11 March 2019 at about 1900hrs around Bula - Yobe, Banki axis in Borno State.

The Terrorists in their futile attempt came in with several Gun Trucks mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns and Motorcycles.

Colonel Ado Isa ,the Deputy Director, Public Relations,7 Division Nigerian Army/Operation LAFIYA DOLE in a statement Tuesday said the troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power and inflicted heavy casualty on the BHTs and their equipment.

The fierce gun battle set confusion and disorganisation in the terrorists camp, withdrawing in disarray while the troops gave them a hot pursuit.

In that process, unconfirmed number of terrorists were neutralised while several others fled with gunshot wounds.

A Gun Truck mounted with Anti Aircraft Gun and several Motorcycles belonging to the BHTs were destroyed while one Gun truck mounted with Anti Aircraft Gun and Mortar Carrier were captured from the terrorists.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo through the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu extolled their effort and sacrifice and also conveyed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai's special commendation for their dogged fighting spirit and brilliance. He urged them to maintain the aggressive posture and sustain the offensive.