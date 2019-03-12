TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

32 minutes ago | Press Statement

Gov. Gaidam Approves Recruitment of 237 Persons into Civil Service

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri

His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved a fresh recruitment of 237 persons into the state civil service.

Those recruited include BSc and MSc holders as well as holders of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND).

Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Usman Maraya said of the 237 new employees, 53 will be posted to the Teaching Service Board (TSB), 14 to Science and Technical School Board (STSB) and 10 to tertiary institutions in the state. The rest will be posted to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Signed
Abdullahi Bego
Director-General for Press Affairs to His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam


love and peace will never generate war, so lets peace and love prevail
By: bjoh HAMBURG

