Gov. Gaidam Approves Recruitment of 237 Persons into Civil Service

His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved a fresh recruitment of 237 persons into the state civil service.

Those recruited include BSc and MSc holders as well as holders of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND).

Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Usman Maraya said of the 237 new employees, 53 will be posted to the Teaching Service Board (TSB), 14 to Science and Technical School Board (STSB) and 10 to tertiary institutions in the state. The rest will be posted to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Signed

Abdullahi Bego

Director-General for Press Affairs to His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam