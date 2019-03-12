Oyo Apa Congratulates Oyo Governor-elect Engr. Seyi Makinde

The African Peoples Alliance (APA), Oyo State Chapter on Monday congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor-elect of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde for winning the keenly contested governorship election in the state.

Engr. Seyi Makinde was declared as governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday polling a total of 515,621 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Adelabu who scored 357,982 votes.

African Peoples Alliance (APA) in a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party who was also the party’s governorship candidate in the last election, Deacon Tolulope Adedoyin said it was a well-deserved victory as the people of Oyo state had made a choice to vote for a genuine change and a new era which Engr. Seyi Makinde represents.

APA reminded Engr. Seyi Makide of some of the promises he made to the people during his campaign rallies which includes completion of abandoned projects, Provision of loan scheme, wealth creation, upgrade of Bodija Market, revival of ONADEP, funding of shooting stars, eradication of unemployment, provisions of Basic Amenities, New life for LAUTECH students, transformation of Ibadan cities and other towns of the state, suspension of school fees in public secondary school (compulsory free education)., creation of jobs, improvement of public health amenities and enhancement of Oyo state agricultural policy.

Deacon Tolulope Adedoyin urged those aggrieved with the result to channel their grievances to the proper quarters rather than resort to arson and killing innocent citizens. Engr. Seyi Makinde should also appoint other parties into his cabinet, defeating the All Progressives Congress was a collective responsiblity”, Adedoyin added.

APA Chairman finally commended Oyo state people for the peaceful way they conducted themselves, before, during and after the general elections in the state.