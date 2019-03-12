Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) set to host 1000+business and government leaders at its 12th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Maputo, Mozambique this June

Washington, DC — March 12, 2019: Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) will co-host with the Government of Mozambique the 12th U.S.-Africa Business Summit on June 18-21, 2019 at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Center, in Maputo, Mozambique. The Summit will bring together more than 1,000 U.S. and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government officials and multilateral stakeholders.

Since its inception in 1997, the U.S.-Africa Business Summit has been considered an essential conference for anyone doing business in Africa. Leveraging over twenty years of expertise, CCA has designed its upcoming U.S.-Africa Business Summit to address the rapidly evolving models for business and investment on the continent by providing a platform for value-driven engagement, solutions-driven dialogue and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Specifically, the Summit will serve as a platform for delegates to hear from leading U.S and African industry experts on best practices in sectors including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT, finance, housing, security and more; explore new business opportunities, meet potential business partners and obtain real-time leads; and advocate to shape effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies.

As networking remains the primary reason hundreds of guests register to attend the U.S.-Africa Business Summit, the conference has been specially curated to facilitate business-to-business linkages and business-to-government connections through small, intimate sector and country-specific programs, roundtables, streamlined meetings via the conference app and by-invitation only private events.

2019 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for U.S.-Africa relations with the U.S. administration and African governments demonstrating a renewed commitment to developing business-friendly initiatives and policies that foster greater economic engagement. CCA’s 2019 Summit themed “Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable U.S.-Africa Partnership” will engage key African government officials and decision makers to discuss their strategies, vision and initiatives to facilitate increased business and investment.

Similarly, CCA plans to engage the U.S. government to facilitate the participation of senior decision-makers in key U.S. agencies critical to business such as the U.S. Department of Commerce, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), Export-Import Bank of the United States (Ex-Im) and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

CCA is pleased to partner with the Government of Mozambique and the Confederation of Business Associations in Mozambique (CTA) to host the conference. Speaking at the official Summit launch event in Maputo, H.E. Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, Prime Minister of Mozambique urged businesses across the world to participate in the upcoming Summit. “The Summit constitutes an opportunity for small, medium and large enterprises from the US, Africa and the rest of the world to establish contacts and partnerships mutually advantageous in various sectors.”

During her last trip to Mozambique, CCA President and CEO, Florizelle Liser, accompanied by then U.S. Ambassador to Mozambique, Dean Pittman, met with H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique. Ms. Liser said, “CCA believes Mozambique is a destination of choice and welcomes Mozambique as a co-host of the 2019 U.S.-Africa Business Summit.”

The CCA Board of Directors’ selection of Mozambique to co-host the 2019 Summit reflects growing private sector interest in the country, Mozambique’s strong economic potential and regional leadership in the SADC region, and significant developments in the Mozambican economy that are critical for a number of U.S. companies and investors.