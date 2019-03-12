Imo Deputy Governor Congratulates Ihedioha On Governorship Victory

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has congratulated the winner of 2019 Imo governorship Election, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, describing it as victory for the people of the State.

The Deputy Governor message was contained in a text message sent to the Governor-Elect 72 hours after the governorship election held.

His congratulatory message; “I heartily felicitate with you on your hard earned victory at the just concluded 2019 Imo governorship election. It is victory for Imo people and it is my victory and victory for many other patriotic Imolites who collectively made sacrifices to liberate the state from the hand of the oppressor and traducer of our people. Once again, congratulations!”

Uche Onwuchekwa

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor