Do Not Militarize The Niger Delta ---iyc

My attention has been drawn to a development in Harris town in Degema local Government of rivers state where ten trucks of the Nigerian military have invaded the residence of our leader and former President of the Ijaw youth council Alhaji Muhajid Asari Dokubo and are about to arrest him.

This unprovoked , unnecessary and illegal arrest of our leader will not be accepted by the Ijaw people .

We have watched calmly as the Nigerian Military under the influence of Amaechi and the APC led Federal government have continued to harass main and kill our innocent people all in their inordinate ambition to rig River state Election or to cause gross insecurity and declare a state of emergency against the express wishes of the Rivers people.

Only a few days ago, the residence of King Ateke Tom in Okuchiri, in Okrika local Government area was invaded and one shot dead with several injured and properties destroyed .

Within the period of these elections Ijaw people have lost over fifty people and everyone of it has been caused directly or indirectly by the cheer desperation of the All Progressive congress led Government.

The Ijaw Nation views this actions as a deliberate declaration of war and as a people with rights we will not watch our people continue to be killed. We have a right to defend ourselves and we will not hesitate to take such steps to safeguard our people and its heritage .

We want to use this medium to inform the Nigeria people and the international community that the peace of our region is being destroyed and the implications will be grave.

As a peace loving people , we orchestrated and accepted the proclamation of the Amnesty programs as a means and vehicle towards the cessation of arms conflict and violence to enable the region have its fair share of aggressive government attention while at the same time give the federal government the avenue to deal with the age long issues of deprivation marginalisation and underdevelopment.

Thus the relative peace enjoyed in the region.

However let it be on record that if any thing happens to Alhaji Muhajid Asari Dokubo, the Ijaw Nation will take steps that will not be convenient to the Nigerian Nation. We have bled too much to keep the unity of this Nation. Enough is enough .

Accordingly we call on the President and commander in chief to call the Nigeria military to order and restore a civil administration of justice as clearly enshrined in our constitution .

Rivers is not at war and we wonder why the militarisation especially when the North East is ravaged by the non stop effects of the deadly terrorise group Boko Haram and the military is comfortable here and not in such areas of gross necessity .

Asari must not be arrested or harmed .

We looked patiently to the resolution of his unethical action of the Nigeria Military by the President and commander in chief of the federal republic of Nigeria .

Sign

Bar Oweilaemi Pereotubo

President Ijaw Youth Council.