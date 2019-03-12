Rep Okorie Congratulates Umahi For His Second term victory

The member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi state in the National Assembly, Rt.Hon.Linus Abaa Okorie,has congratulated the Governor of the state, Engr . David Umahi for emerging victorious in the Saturday's governorship polls in the state.

Umahi was declared winner of the election on Sunday evening to govern the State for another four years after he polled 393,043 to defeat his closest rival and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Sunny Ogbuoji who secured 81,703 votes to come a distant second.

The lawmaker in his congratulatory message on Monday said the victory of the governor truly reflected the wishes of the overwhelming majority of the people of the state.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Colleges And institutions noted that the victory of the governor was not unexpected given his marvellous achievements in infrastructure and human capital development in the state in his first term in office which he said endeared the governor to all segement of people in the state.

Okorie however urged the governor not to relent in his developmental efforts in the state, but to consolidate on the huge gains of his first term to bring more democracy dividends to the people of the state.

The federal lawmaker further assured the Governor of the continued partnership of his Caring heart political group as well as the unwavering support of his good people people of Onicha Igboeze clan throughout his second tenure and beyond.

"On behalf of my family, the good people of Onicha Igboeze clan and indeed the Caring heart team in OHANIVO, I wish to congratulate you on your well deserved victory. This is a victory for performance and good governance in Ebonyi State.

"With this victory we are very sure of another four years of massive development and empowerment in the state .

" I assure you of the support and partnership of my people and the indeed the Caringheart team as you take the state to a greater height in the next four years .Congratulations "