Sanwo-Olu’s Victory Excites ICG UK

The victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the just concluded Lagos state governorship election, Mr BabajideSanwo-Olu has sent a great excitement into the camp of the independent Campaign Organization, United Kingdom chapter.

According to a statement made available to the Press, the UK chapter coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Yusuf described the election of MrSanwo-Olu as the new height of trust in strengthening the bond between the APC and the people of Lagos state.

“Yusuf said, “I am highly excited about the election of MrSanwo-Olu, we told Lagosian about what they stand to gain having him as the governor of Lagos state and they believed in the ability of our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubuwhen he threw his strength in backing his governorship aspiration”.

“I am confident of their ability, both Sanwo-Olu and the deputy governor-elect, Mr Femi Hamzat, an Information Technology specialist are knowledgeable and full of positive character, they represent the best of the politicians around, their strengths are enormous and without doubt, a new chapter has been opened in the life of Lagos and sure they won’t disappoint.

Mr Yusuf thanked the ICG Director, Hon TayoAyinde and the Deputy Director of ICG, Cardinal OmojolaOdunmaku for their staunch leadership in steering the campaign that gave APC a landslide victory in the election.

“The truth is that, I appreciate the Director General of the ICG, Hon Ayinde for his ability to rightfully project MrSanwo-Olu to the good people of Lagos state, his foresight and leadership ethos are unparalleled.

Yusuf also thanked the members of the ICG in the United Kingdom, saying their contributions to the success of MrSawo-Olu will not go unnoticed, he, therefore, called on the governor-elect to see his election as a challenge and harness all resources to promote peace and rapid development in Lagos state.

MrBabajideSanwo-Olu of APC was announced the winner of the governorship election held in last Saturday after polling 739,445 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Jimi Agbaje of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 206,141votes.