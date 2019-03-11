Delta Guber Polls: Incumbent Governor Humiliates Ogboru

Since Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru came into Delta state politics to contest the governorship race, this is the first time he is suffering massive defeat in the hands of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidates.

Incumbent governor of the state Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has dedicated his re-election victory to God, urging his opponents and all Deltans to join him in building a greater state.

At a special thanksgiving service held Monday at the Government House Chapel, Asaba to celebrate the victory of Governor Okowa at the Saturday, March 9

th, 2019 gubernatorial polls in the state, Governor Okowa observed that the victory was made possible by God.

His wife, Dame Edith, wife of the Deputy Governor, Dr Ebieri Otuaro, former Governor of the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, members of the National Assembly, among other dignitaries, attended the thanksgiving service which was held shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Governor Okowa polled a total of 925, 274 votes against his closest rival, Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who got 215, 938 votes.

“We have come here (Government House Chapel) to give thanks to God because, we are a praying state and whatever victory or success we have recorded is as a result of His benevolence,” the governor said, disclosing, “before the elections, we heard all manners of stories but, we trusted in God and those who led the campaign trusted in God and I want to appreciate every one of them; I want to appreciate my leader, former Governor James Ibori; yes! We heard several stories but, we also ask our own question, how will they do it without the votes of the people? By the grace of God, we won very convincingly in the 23 out of the 25 local government areas of the state and lost marginally in the two local government areas that we lost.”

He continued, “I must publicly appreciate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being very firm and fair and doing what they ought to do as a commission, we must continue to grow and know that whatever we do, it should be in the best interest of the country; I want to appreciate the security agencies for standing for fairness and I must thank our religious leaders for their prayers and mobilization; we are all victorious together; it is a victory for justice, equity, fairness and a victory that will bring better love in Delta State.”

“There is no loser, this is the time to join hands together and build a greater Delta State; our opponents should join us as I seek the cooperation, the partnership of all Deltans because, we have done so much but, a lot more will be done in the next four years starting from May 29; as I seek for your cooperation and partnership as Deltans, I also seek for your prayers, we must work hard to take Delta State to greater heights; we need to be peaceful because, with peace, we will achieve a lot,” Governor Okowa said.

He reiterated, “my desire is that as I leave office as Governor in 2023, we should be proud of the job we have done together in our state and give thanks to God; please, trust in the Lord our God.”

The Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Ven. Charles Osemenam had in a sermon, stated, “Delta State is unique and the uniqueness of Delta makes everything work peacefully; when a thing is of God, the thing is unstoppable; we are here to say, Father, thank you because, if not for God, the enemy will be rejoicing; people will know that there is God in Delta State; this is a new beginning and we thank God for the victory of our Governor at the polls, we thank Deltans for being peaceful before, during and after the elections.”

At the thanksgiving service, prayers were offered for successful inauguration ceremony to hold on May 29th, peaceful state and successful more years in office for Governor Okowa and his Deputy, Barr. Burutu Otuaro.

Pix 1 Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (2ndright), his wife, Dame Edith (right), former Governor, Chief James Ibori (3rdleft), Senator James Manager, (2nd left), and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori (left), moving to the Government House Chapel for a victory thanksgiving shortly after being declared the winner of the just concluded State Governorship election in Asaba.