Kano Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna and Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Sule Garo Arrested (Video)

The Kano State Police Command has arrested the state Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna and the State Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Sule Garo.

Officers attached to the state Police Commissioner, Wakili M arrested Gawuna and Garo over alleged threat to public peace.

Both the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner were nabbed for allegedly disrupting the Collation of results of the Governorship Elections at the Nasarawa Local Government Area Collation Centre on Monday.

They were nabbed after attempting to destroy result sheets as Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leads in 43 local governments declared so far.

The men allegedly arrived the Nassarawa Local Government Area Collation Centre at 3 am on Airport Road in three SUVs and went to the collation centre and tore up the result sheets for the local government.

This led to members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, pouncing on them but they were, however, saved from being lynched by officers attached to the State Police Commissioner.