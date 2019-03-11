Reasons For Declaring Plateau governorship election inconclusive – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship elections in Plateau inclusive.

Prof. Richard Kimbir, the Returning Officer for the election in the state announced this on Monday in Jos, after collating results from the 17 local government areas of the state.

Kimbir, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, said the total number of votes cancelled was more than the difference in the number of votes the two major candidates got, “hence was constrained to declare the polls inclusive”.

The returning officer said Mr Simon Lalong of the All Progressive Congress (APC) scored 583, 255 votes while his closest opponent, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pulled 538, 326 votes in Saturday’s governorship elections.

Kimbir said the total number of votes cancelled in the state is 49, 347, which is above the total difference of 44, 929 in the votes scored by the two major candidates.

“In line with section 179, subsection two of the 1999 constitution as amended I am constrain to declare this election inclusive.

“This is because the total number of cancelled votes is above the difference that exist in the votes pulled by the two major candidates.

“So, in line with the electoral act, a supplementary elections will be conducted in the affected areas in 21 days, ” he declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LGAs where votes were cancelled include Shendam, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos and Kanam.

Others affected include Jos North, Langtang South, Mangu and Pankshin.