Udom Humiliate Opponents In stunning Re-election Win

Despite opposition gang-up Governor Udom Emmanuel, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the winner of the gubernatorial election held on Saturday March, 10, 2019.

He polled a total of 519, 712 votes to emerge winner, while his closest Challenger, Obong Nsima Ekere of the APC scored a total of 171, 978 votes.

Declaring Emmanuel winner of the gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom state, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, professor Faraday Osarere Orumwense said, “I hereby certify that I was the returning officer of the Akwa Ibom state governorship election held on March, 10, 2019. “Udom Emmanuel of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the Law and scored the highest number of votes , I hereby declare Udom Emmanuel the winner and returned elected”

A total of 50 political parties agents signed the result, except the agent of the APC, Archbishop Samuel Akpan who walked out on the ground that his party mandated him not to accept the outcome of the result.