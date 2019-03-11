Mala Buni wins Yobe govship election with 444,013 votes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Yobe state, Alhani Mai Mala Buni has been declared winner of the 2019 Governorship election that was held on Saturday, 9th March, 2019.

Announcing the result early morning Monday, the INEC Returning Officer of Yobe state, Profeasor Abubukar Musa Gundiri who is the Vice Chancellor , Federal University Wukari, Taraba state, said the election was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

He noted that the APC candidate, Mai Mala Buni scored 444,013 votes representing 79.3 % of the total votes cast having won in all the seventeen local governments while his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Alhaji Umar Iliya Damagum scored 95,703 votes representing 17.1 % of the total votes cast while the remaining 3.6 % were shared among the other political parties that contested the election.

The Returning Officer however said that there was a total of 563,431 accredited voters and a total of 546,391 valid votes while the total rejected votes was 14,101 due to number of reasons.