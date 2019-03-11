Imo, Kano: The will of the people must be respected to prevent chaos

11th March, 2019 - ABUJA, NIGERIA: “We are closely monitoring the situation in Imo and Kano states where tensions are flaring over the potential manipulation of the results of the elections.

“Based on the verified results available to us, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party is in the lead in both states. In Imo state, the party has about 50 per cent advantage over its closest rivals including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Alliance (AA) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“The will of the people must be respected and the electoral commission, INEC should now take the bull by its horn and announce the results immediately to prevent a breakdown of law and order in both states which have been very volatile during this electoral cycle.

“Any attempts to thwart the will of the people could lead to dire consequences.”