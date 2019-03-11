Gov Ganduje Cautions on Kano State Governorship Election Results

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has warned the general public, to disregard Kano governorship results being circulated on the social media.

Yakasai, tweeting via his @dawisu handle on Sunday night, insisted that the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC), has only announced less than 30 of the 44 local governments in the state,

He also claimed that Kwankwasiyya, a movement led by former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, is behind the fake numbers being peddled about on the Internet.

“INEC has so far announced less than 30 out of the 44 LGs for the governorship elections.

“If you’re in Kano you can listen to these official results as they’re being announced on radio.

“Kwankwasiyya are mixing state Assembly results with that of Gov and inflating it. Pls take note,” Yakasai wrote.