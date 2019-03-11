Apc Kills A Naval Personnel In Brass, Warns Sylva Not To Play Politics With The Lives Of People

The Bayelsa State Chapter òf the Peoples Democratic Party has condemned in strong terms the murder of a naval personnel by rampaging thugs of the All Progressives Congress in Brass.

The State Secretary of the PDP, Chief Godspower Keku, said in a statement on Sunday that the Naval personnel, a rating, was on election duty when he met his gruesome death at the hands of the rampaging APC thugs in the waterways of Bayelsa,

Keku said that information at the disposal of the PDP indicated that the Naval personnel attached to NNS FORMOSO, was escorting Electoral materials from Egwuama to Brass when he and his colleagues came under attack from the APC thugs.

He said that the Navy in Bayelsa who have exhibited a high level of professionalism in the election, so far, may have come under the unprovoked attack for resisting attempts by the APC thugs to hijack the materials meant for the area to non designated location for thumbprinting in their usual way in Brass

He said that it was unfortunate that a group of desperate politicians had been allowed take the laws of the land into their hands and emboldened to commit acts of criminality for the purpose of undeserved electoral victory.

He called on the authorities of the Nigerian Navy to go after the hoodlums and their leaders behind the unfortunate death of the Naval personnel with a view to bringing them to book.

Keku recalled that a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Federal SARS, Kola Okunola, was abducted, stripped and almost beheaded by thugs loyal to Chief Timipre Sylva and the member representing Brass Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House òf Assembly, Israel Sunny-Goli during the Presidential/National Assembly elections in Brass.

He said that it was cheering to note that Bayelsa lawmaker who led the widely condemned assault on the DCP was arrested and would soon face prosecution alongside his cohorts.

Keku called on the Commander of NNS FORMOSO to take a cue from the leadership of the police by going public with the murder of the innocent security operative in the line of duty.

Courtesy:

PDP Social Media Crew,Bayelsa Chapter