Emirates salutes Nigerian women and its female employees 

LAGOS, NIGERIA, MARCH 7TH, 2019- Across the world every day, Emirates’ flights connect people and businesses, enabling travel, tourism and trade. Whether from the cockpit, or inside the aircraft cabin, on the ramp or at the hangar, at service desks across the world or from headquarters in Dubai, Emirates’ female employees make an important contribution to the successful operation of every one of the airline’s flights, every day.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day Emirates has released a video that celebrates the diversity of its female staff and highlights the varied roles held by women across the company.

Abdul-Aziz Al Ali, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Emirates Group said: “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we’d like to thank all of our female staff for their dedication, professionalism and for their significant contribution to the success of Emirates. We are very proud of our talented and passionate female colleagues and we will continue to provide an environment that facilitates the enhancement of professional skillsets and career growth for women in the aviation industry.”

From its very beginnings, the Emirates Group has recognized the potential of employing a diverse workforce with women represented across the business. Women are employed across 1,100 wide-ranging job roles covering all major operational, commercial and business support functions within the group.

In addition to roles such as cabin crew and pilots, women also work in a number of technical positions spanning aircraft maintenance and aircraft appearance in engineering as well as in ramp, flight, crew and cargo operations. This includes specialized roles such as aircraft licensed engineers, cargo load masters, ramp operations team leader, turnaround coordinators and flight dispatchers.

Women form over 40% of the workforce at the Emirates Group and come from around 160 nationalities, including over 1100 U.A.E. nationals. Female employees are also represented in all seniority levels within the Group including in mid and senior management positions. Over one fifth of the women working in Emirates have also been with the airline for 10 years or longer.