PDP Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of F-SARS Commander In Rivers

Over Shooting Of Innocent Ogonis, Hijack Of Election Materials

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Commander of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Rivers State, Mr. Akin Fakorede over the unfortunate shooting of a lecturer with the Kenule Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic (Kenpoly), Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, who is the outgoing Chairman of Kenpoly Academic Staff Union.

Also shot were Marvin Lezor Kpea-ue, Raymond Ledogo and several others at the INEC Collation Center in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Sunday morning of March 10, 2019.

The PDP in a statement issued in Port Harcourt said the F-SARS Commander, in company of scores of SARS officers and military men also carted away all election materials at the Collation Center, after shooting the men.

The PDP said Mr. Fakorede stormed the Collation Center mid way into the collation of results from all the units in Khana Local Government Area with a bag containing fake election results, suggesting that fake results are in circulation.

While calling for the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Akin Fakorede, the PDP appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff as well as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Army to as a matter of urgency reprimand all police officers and soldiers involved in the shooting incident and hijacking of the electoral materials at the INEC Collation Center in Bori and other collation centers in Rivers State.

The party said the unfortunate shooting incident is a vindication of the several alarm it had raised concerning the involvement of the notorious F-SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede and the military in the 2019 Elections in Rivers State.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Sunday, March 10, 2019.