Borno Govship Election: Zulum Leads in All the 24 LGAs Out of 27 LGAs Returned by INEC With Wide Margin

From all indications, as at 9 pm Sunday when 24 local government areas out of the 27 local government areas of Borno state returned their governorship and state assembly elections results at the INEC Borno State Office Collation Center which was presided over by the INEC Borno State Governorship Election Returning Officer, Profeasor Alhassan Muhammad. APC Governorship Candidate or Borno State, Professor Banagana Umara Zulum is leading the race with wide margin and may emerge the winner of the election.

Out of the 27 LGAs of Borno state, Profeasor Zulum pulled the highest votes in each of the 24 LGAs so far returned while Mohammed Imam of the PDP is the closest opponent as follows:

Mafa APC 53,011 PDP 163, Guzamala APC 28030 PDP 277, Gubio APC 33203 PDP 419, Kaga APC 16697 PDP 1166, Konduga APC 31484 PDP 2407 and Magumeri APC 22618 PDP 123.

Nganzai APC 20196 PDP 907, Dikwa APC 22138 PDP 1572, Abadam APC 9568 PDP 50, Kukawa APC 29046 PDP 344, Mobbar APC 35828 PDP 622, Marte APC 19329 PDP 173, Monguno APC 41999 PDP 498, Kala Balge APC 35780 PDP 492 and Gwoza APC 120313 PDP 3118.

Kwaya Kursa APC 19790 PDP 6866, Ngala APC 42301 PDP 1910, Biu APC 46794 PDP 5597, Bayo APC 33752 PDP 1903, Askira/Uba APC 58719 PDP 9800, Damboa APC 36617 PDP 721, Chibok APC 19370 PDP 1504, Shani APC 23006 PDP 8205 and MMC APC 168952 PDP 5493.

The Returning Officer said the collation Center had to be adjoined to 10 am Monday to give the remaining three LGAs to prepare well and present their election results before the overall total result is announced and the winner also declared having met the requirements.