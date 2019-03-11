PDP could only grab three seats in Osun House of Assembly out of 26

The People's Democratic Party was only able to win three out of the 26 seats in the Osun State House of Assembly in the yesterday election.

The overall results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling party in the state took 22 seats while one seat was declared inconclusive.

PDP won Obokun, Ede North and Ede South state constituencies while the election in Oriade state Constituency was declared inconclusive. APC took all the remaining 22 seats.

The State House of Assembly elections of Saturday in Osun was peaceful and adjudged free and fair by politicians though the election witnessed low turnout.

The state Governor fought tooth and nail to get the majority seats in the House of Assembly while the opposition party also strive to get sufficient number of seats son as to be able to checkmate the ruling party.