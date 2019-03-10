Delta Activist Congratulates PDP Governor 

While results of the governorship election are still coming in, an environmental activist, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has congratulated Ifeanyi Okowa, his deputy, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro for their well deserved victory at the polls.

Comrade Mulade also felicitated with Mr. Emomotimi Guwor for emerging victorious as the representative of Warri South West constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), in the just concluded governorship and state Assembly elections.

Mulade said the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), won with wide margin at Benikrukru town in Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South-West.

He urged other candidates including those in the opposition to accept the results and concede defeat so as to move the state forward in terms of accelerated development.

He further added that maturity and internal democracy would be showcased whenever contestants accept the outcome of polls in good faith.

He urged everyone to unite and share ideas to restore Delta State to its rightful place as a home of foreign and local investors where jobs and economic opportunities flourish.

He also charged the Governor to design policies and programmes that would encourage peace, unity and development in the state.